Hebepe

Hebepe Matcha Green Tea Facial Detox Mud Mask

$15.95 $12.76

Buy Now Review It

FORMULATED WITH MATCHA GREEN TEA POWDER&ALOE VERA: Green tea has been used in skincare for centuries in Asian cultures. Green detox mud mask helps protect skin, draws out toxins, and unblocks pores. The combination of aloe vera and match green tea powder has synergistic effects to help support brighter, smoother, younger skin. DETOX CLAY FACIAL MUD MASK: Matcha Green Tea Facial Mask Mud selects premium ingredients to provide better healing clay mud for face and body. It is designed to be used on your daily skin care routine as hydrating face mask. Pores are deeply cleansed to combat excess oil and toxins, Pores are tighten to prevent future congestion. It leaves skin feeling soft, refreshed and perfectly hydrated. PROVED AND TESTED RESULTS: By combining matcha green tea powder and aloe vera, Green Detox Tea Mud Mask provide advanced skin care benefits:Anti-Aging, Skin Lightening, Moisturizing, and Nourishing. It also help to reduce acne, blackheads, and wrinkles. FACIAL MUD MASK FOR WOMEN AND MEN: All-Natural green detox powder with healing clay is created as a detox mud facial mask for women and men. EASY AND FAST SPA EXPERIENCE: Just wash your face, apply detox mud to your face or body, leave it for about 10mins, then wash off. IT WON'T DRY.