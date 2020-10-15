United States
Pangaia
Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Hoodie
£118.00
At Pangaia
We created these Recycled Cotton Hoodie using a recycled and organic cotton mix of the highest quality. We combined woven organic and recycled cotton to achieve the soft hand feel and comfortable fit of the Recycled Cotton Hoodie. The cotton used in this hoodie was either recycled or grown without the use of pesticides and chemicals, respecting the soil and saving water. The Rose Pink shade was created using Environmentally Friendly Dyes and a recycled water system. Hyunser is 179cm and wears a size S in Black. Yassine is 191cm and wears a size M in Black.