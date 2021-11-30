Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Amazon Essentials
Heavyweight Puffer Jacket With Drawstring Waist
$59.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A wardrobe staple, this coat is a Puffer Jacket with Drawstring Waist Featuring an open front, this coat is easily layered over your favorite tops and t-shirts
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's
Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
Amazon
H&M
Hooded Faux Shearling Jacket
BUY
£34.99
H&M
Barbour
Lea Bridge Wax Jacket, Black
BUY
£183.20
John Lewis
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Fleece Bomber Jacket
BUY
£69.00
£120.00
Anthropologie
More from Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials
Women's Jeans
BUY
£27.20
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Women's Girlfriend Jean
BUY
£27.80
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Short-sleeve Crewneck Tiered Dress
BUY
$26.20
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Classic-fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt
BUY
$21.90
Amazon
More from Outerwear
Nap Loungewear
Lightweight Quilted Shell Down Coat
BUY
$129.00
$139.00
Nap Loungewear
J.Crew
Summit Parka
BUY
$238.80
$398.00
J.Crew
Girlfriend
Classic Recycled Puffer
BUY
$195.00
$228.00
Girlfriend
Kule x Maxbone
The Simon - White/navy/poppy
BUY
$348.00
Kule
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted