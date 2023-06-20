United States
Ganni
Heavy Twill Wide Collar Short Jacket
$591.02$413.71
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes GANNI’s twill jacket is topped with the brand’s signature exaggerated collar, the kind you’ll often spot stylish women wearing in Copenhagen. Made using recycled polyester for a slightly lower impact, it’s designed for a slightly loose fit and has handy pockets for on-the-go essentials. This product Reduces Waste. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.