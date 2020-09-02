Fame & Partners

Heavy Georgette Ivory Jumpsuit

The jumpsuit is a silhouette that incorporates trousers and a top in one easy piece. Originally intended to be worn as a protective garment or uniform, the modern version is decidedly more stylish. We absolutely love the versatility of the jumpsuit for modern women on the move; again paired with a sneaker or sandal for day… and a heel for evening.