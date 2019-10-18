Kitchen + Home

Heavy Duty Eco Friendly Machine Washable Reusable Bamboo Towels

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

DESIGN - Our heavy-duty bamboo towels are stronger, more absorbent and durable than regular paper towels. Made from a sustainable organic bamboo source, each roll comes with 20 perforated 11"x12" lint free bamboo sheets. One roll replaces 60 conventional paper towel rolls and fits in your regular paper towel dispenser. REUSABLE - These 11" x 12" perforated tear off sheets are washable and reusable up to 120+ times before discarding. Use these bamboo towels just like how you normally use conventional paper towels. Machine washable, but we recommend the use of a laundry bag for delicates. We recommend hand wash and air dry for best results and longer life. VERSATILE - Soft enough to be used on skin and tough enough to be used as shop towels, our bamboo towels can be used almost anywhere. Perfect for household cleaning, travel, car, bathroom, pets, camping, personal care, daycare and more. Bamboo towels are so strong and absorbent that they can be used instead of name brand sweeper refills, saving you even more money. ECO-FRIENDLY - Unlike normal trees, bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants in the world, growing up to 3 feet or more a day! Bamboo is grown without pesticides, chemical fertilizers or irrigation, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable choice over cotton and other plant materials. SAVE MONEY - One roll of our bamboo towels replaces 60 conventional paper towel rolls. That's up to 6 months of paper towels! Using bamboo towels decreases 3,000 tons of paper towel waste a day. Save trees while saving space and money with this eco-friendly sustainable alternative.