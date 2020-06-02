Via Velo

Heavy Duty Bicycle U-lock,14mm Shackle & 10mm X1.8m Cable With Mounting Bracket

✔️ durable all-weather protection – Via Vela bike U-lock with hexagonal PVC cover resists corrosion from water, dust and dirt to prolong the life of your lock. All-weather performance means Peace of mind and better security ️ ✔️ easy and strong to lock your bike – the bike lock with thickness: 14mm, 250mm x 150mm U shack to lock and go! Locking your bike and your wheels with 10mm x 180cm cable, fast and easy with our Quick, no-hassle system. Great bike safety tool ✔️ Amazing convenience and security – 2 keys for convenience! The bike U-lock comes with 2 keys. One of them you can take and use in daily life and the other you can leave at home In case The trouble when you lose one carelessly ✔️ simply installing bracket on your bike – convenient high-quality mounting bracket means your lock goes With you, our bracket is suitable for bike tube: 20-42mm. Pals refer to our picture to install the bracket value for your money ✔️ and Customer service: 3-year applies to U lock for us, CA, up, EU cyclists, 90-Day money back policy, 24-hour online customer service. If you are not satisfied with It, you get a full refund unconditionally. Rest assured