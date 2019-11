Urban Decay Cosmetics

Heavy Dose – All Nighter Setting Spray Duo

$42.00

Indulge in a double dose of All Nighter Setting Spray with Heavy Dose - All Nighter Setting Spray Duo, a giftable holiday set. Packaged in a convenient tearaway box so you can give one away and keep one for yourself, this breathable yet powerful vegan formula keeps makeup looking fresh with its superfine mist: no melting, cracking, or fading for up to 16 hours. Plus, it's suitable for all skin types.