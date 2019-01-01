Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Kink Store
Heavy Chain Nipple Clamps
$32.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Kink Store
Featured in 1 story
30 Sex Toys That Are More Fun With A Partner
by
Kelsey Miller
More from Kink Store
DETAILS
Kink Store
Trinity Strap On Dildo Set
$29.99
from
Kink Store
BUY
DETAILS
Kink Store
19″ Classic Fox Tail
$126.99
from
Kink Store
BUY
DETAILS
Kink Store
Silicone Comfort Gag
$24.99
from
Kink Store
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Wellness
French Kissing Techniques That Will Make Your Partner Say
Oh ...
Make kissing even more of a turn-on by leveling up and adding French kissing to your repertoire. While it might sound complicated, French kissing is just
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Make Your Anniversary One You’ll Never Forget With These Date Ideas
Wedding anniversaries come with built-in gift suggestions. For your first anniversary, they say, you should gift your partner something with "paper"; for
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationship Advice
What Your Pre-Wedding Jitters Are Trying To Tell You
It doesn't take witnessing a bridezilla meltdown for you to know that weddings can be very stressful. Between the party-planning details and the looming
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted