It Cosmetics

Heavenly Luxe Foundation & Concealer Perfection Brush 7

$74.00

Designed by a former news presenter aspiring to find makeup that would stand its ground against the unforgiving nature of HD cameras, the dual-ended Heavenly Luxe #7 foundation and concealer brush is the best makeup brush for the airbrushed look. The dual ended brush is armed with dense and fluffy brush heads, and will become your go to blending brush for makeup. Blend and buff your foundation, powder and concealer for a flawless finish and an airbrushed effect. The IT Cosmetics foundation and concealer brush is built with ultra-plush synthetic bristles great for even the most sensitive skin. The wider end of the dual ended brush is best suited for the application of foundation and powder to larger areas, whilst the micro-end of is your new best friend for precision retouching in even the smallest spaces. Blend your makeup effortlessly with the IT Cosmetics foundation and concealer brush. Explore our other cruelty-free makeup brushes to complete your collection.