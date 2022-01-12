Lily Ashwell

Heavenly Bodies Astrology: Deck And Hardback Guidebook

$39.99 $35.99

A visually stunning astrology boxset, with everything you need for your astrological education - whether you're a brand new beginner or an experienced astrologer. It's simple and user friendly, yet potent and diverse - designed to grow with you as your knowledge expands. Lily Ashwell, author and illustrator, reimagines the ancient world of astrology for the modern day with this this striking 51 card deck and guidebook. Her fresh perspective puts a practical spin on this age-old subject, inspiring seekers to develop their unique connection to the heavens. The sheer beauty of the boxset makes it a work of art, at home among your most treasured items. The deck is comprised of The Planets, The Signs of the Zodiac, The Houses, The Major Aspects, and The Natural Zodiac. And the guidebook not only takes you step by step through the meaning of each card, but offers a concise overview of astrology and explains your unique relationship to the energies. The guidebook offers illustrated direction on how to use the cards--which can be as simple as picking a single, daily oracle or creating more in-depth spreads to explore the meaning behind specific life events. The cards can also be used as a study tool to learn astrology. And an utterly unique way to use them is to create visual spreads of any astrological placement. This concept is an accessible way to begin the art of chart reading--whether you want to decode your own birth chart or explore the current cosmic climate. Package includes: · Large Keepsake Box · Hand-Illustrated 144 Page Guidebook · 51 Soulful, Hand-Illustrated Astrology Cards in Two-Piece Box Read more