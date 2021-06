Louisa Ballou

Heatwave Sheer Mini Dress

$455.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Exclusive Louisa Ballou Heatwave sheer mini dress Highlights orange/multicolour graphic print ruched detailing sheer round neck sleeveless fitted silhouette straight hem Composition Polyester 80%, Spandex/Elastane 20% washing instructions Hand Wash Designer Style ID: HEATWAVEDRESS Wearing The model is 1.81 m wearing size S