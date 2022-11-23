Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Uniqlo
Heattech Ultra Stretch Leggings Pants
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Anywear Leggings
BUY
$59.50
Levi's
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-waist Flutter Legging
BUY
£135.00
Alo Yoga
Girlfriend Collective
Black Luxe Split Hem Legging
BUY
£92.00
Girlfriend Collective
Hanes
Stretch Jersey Leggings
BUY
$18.00
$36.00
Hanes
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Seamless Ribbed Turtleneck Long Sle
BUY
£19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Lined Padded Scarf
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Lined Gloves
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Scarf
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
More from Leggings
Uniqlo
Heattech Ultra Stretch Leggings Pants
BUY
$29.90
Uniqlo
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$34.00
Macy's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Legging
BUY
$36.00
QVC
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear Stretch Leggings
BUY
$19.98
$25.50
QVC
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted