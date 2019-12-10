Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Uniqlo
Heattech Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Warmth and comfort. In a sleek turtleneck design. Wrap up in this warm turtleneck. The naturally form-fitting cut lets you layer without bunching.
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Fleece Slippers
$14.90
$9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Heattech Bra Sleeveless Top
$29.90
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Heattech Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
$19.90
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Airism Soft Leggings
$29.90
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted