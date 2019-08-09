Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Uniqlo
Heattech Scoop Neck Long-sleeve Shirt
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
The HEATTECH bra top is now available in a nine tenth sleeve design! Warm yet lightweight, with built-in bra cups.
Featured in 1 story
What Real College Students Splurge & Save On
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Fantastic Red Flocked Black T-shirt
$135.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
Front Row Shop
29 Embroidery T-shirt
$29.60
from
Front Row Shop
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
T-shirt With Usher Print
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
Graphic Oversized Tee
$68.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
More from Uniqlo
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Corduroy Jacket
$79.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Cotton Oversized Shirt
£24.90
£14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Nylon Tote Bag
$19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted