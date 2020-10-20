Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Tights
Uniqlo
Heattech Cable Knitted Tights
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Tights that are easy to wear and will keep you warm from your hips to your toes. Knitted fabric for a softer and warmer feel.
Need a few alternatives?
Burberry
Monogram Motif Tights
$110.00
from
Burberry
BUY
Gucci
Floral Lamé Tights
£115.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Gucci
Off-white Gg Tights
$75.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
The Legwear Co.
60 Denier - 2 Pack
C$47.00
from
The Legwear Co.
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Cable Knitted Tights
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Souffle Yarn Hooded Tunic
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Lightweight Backpack
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Corduroy Relaxed Jacket
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Tights
ASOS CURVE
200 Denier Black Tights
$16.00
$11.20
from
ASOS
BUY
Burberry
Monogram Motif Tights
$110.00
from
Burberry
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Black & Silver Ribbed Tights
£300.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Gucci
Floral Lamé Tights
£115.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted