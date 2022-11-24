Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Silke London
Heatless Curler
£42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Silke London
Need a few alternatives?
Tangle Teezer
Tangle Teezer | Easy Dry & Go Vented Hairbrush For Wet Hair | Adds Volume, Sm...
BUY
$20.28
Amazon
Kitsch
Assorted Satin Sleep Scrunchies
BUY
$11.50
Adore Beauty
Hairburst
Volume & Growth Elixir Spray 125ml
BUY
£16.00
£26.49
Holland & Barrett
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
BUY
£33.00
Cult Beauty
More from Silke London
Silke London
Cleopatra Hair Ties
BUY
£30.00
LookFantastic
Silke London
Hair Ties In Bouquet
BUY
£40.00
LookFantastic
Silke London
Silk Hair Wrap
BUY
€59.03
Net-A-Porter
Silke London
Silk Hair Wrap
BUY
£50.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
Hair Repair Treatment Kit 455ml
BUY
£58.00
Liberty
Pattern Beauty
Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
£25.00
Boots
MONDAY Haircare
Haircare Smooth Shampoo And Conditioner Duo
BUY
£10.00
LookFantastic
Silke London
Heatless Curler
BUY
£42.00
Silke London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted