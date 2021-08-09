MyoStorm

Heating Vibrating Massage Ball

$149.00

NEW IMPROVED METEOR 2.1 w/ IMPROVED FEATURES---AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK---4 inch diameter, under 2 lbs ideal for trigger point targeting unlike foam rollers. Ideal for for all areas of the body including neck, feet, calves, hamstrings, shoulders, back and legs HEAT & VIBRATION there are 4 levels of therapeutic high vibration intensity settings and a heat setting that can be used together or independently giving you full control and versatility in muscle recovery and pain relief. The Meteor comes with built-in powerful rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that will last up to 90 minutes on a single charge PROVEN RESULTS & SCIENTIFICALLY BACKED the Meteor was designed and built by a team of physical therapists and engineers who discovered optimal vibration frequencies proven to be more effective at treating chronic pain and muscle recovery than any other product. Vibration coupled with the Meteor's heat setting improve circulation and mobilize deep soft tissue perfect for relief of chronic pain symptoms, massage therapy, trigger point release, plantar fasciitis, myofascial, and general relaxation PATENT PENDING NEW TECHNOLOGY brings the best of vibration and heating recovery techniques together allowing the Meteor to effectively replace foam rollers, percussion massage tools, massage balls, massage sticks, heat wraps, and other muscle recovery tools and pain relief devices. PROFESSIONALLY TESTED AND RECOMMENDED extensively tested by the world's most elite athletes. The Meteor is effective enough for professional athletes but affordable enough for the everyday athlete, runner, cross fit competitors, any fitness level, and especially perfect for those recovering from injury or general aches and pains. Please note unit does not connect to Blue Tooth. Comes with USB-C cord and charger.