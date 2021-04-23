Aquaphor

Heating Ointment Skin Protection Cream

£18.49

Buy Now Review It

Dermatologist recommended for dry, cracked skin, cracked lips, cracked cuticle and dry feet and heels *; Proven clinically to restore smooth, healthy skin; Uniquely formulated with 41% petrolatum for oxygen to flow and heal the skin; Moisturizing skin protection with panthenol and glycerol, maintain and protect the skin to improve healing. Protects and relieves cracked, dry, cracked or irritated skin and lips.