United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Aquaphor
Heating Ointment Skin Protection Cream
£18.49
Dermatologist recommended for dry, cracked skin, cracked lips, cracked cuticle and dry feet and heels *; Proven clinically to restore smooth, healthy skin; Uniquely formulated with 41% petrolatum for oxygen to flow and heal the skin; Moisturizing skin protection with panthenol and glycerol, maintain and protect the skin to improve healing. Protects and relieves cracked, dry, cracked or irritated skin and lips.