Gravity

Heating And Cooling Mask

Just like Gravity's best-selling Weighted Sleep Mask, the Heating/Cooling Weighted Sleep Mask uses the same science behind the Gravity Blankets to give your face the perfect pressure stimulation. However, it's been upgraded both inside and out – taking your relaxation to the next level. - The patented design distributes between .75 and 1 lb. of weighted pressure to key pressure points on the face – on areas surrounding the eyes tied to relaxation - Mask is made with silky-smooth charmeuse on the outer shell, and is filled with 50% fine-grade glass beads and 50% sea salt on the inside, allowing you to heat it or freeze it for added comfort - Updated velcro strap for a more secure fit