Heathyoga

Heathyoga Eco Friendly 6mm Thick Sgs Certified, Tpe Textured, Non-slip Extra Large Yoga Mat With Carry Strap, 183 Cm X 65 Cm

£33.95

Buy Now Review It

About this item New Eco Friendly Material – TPE is the latest technological improvement to the traditional yoga mats. No latex, no PVC, or any heavy metal. Our yoga mats are made of SGS certified TPE material which is non-slip, odor-less and excellent in cushioning, unlike those cheap & traditional non-green PVC, NBR or EVA yoga mats. They are truly eco-friendly, healthy and recyclable. Body Alignment System: The alignment lines help you to focus and adjust your hands and feet to the accurate position, and keep body in proper alignment. Perfect Performance –6mm in thickness offers the most comfortable experience for all level yogis. Double layer structure design provides optimal grip, excellent cushioning and double-sided non-slip texture, best suitable to practice many forms of Yoga. Extra Large Size: 183cm x 65cm; Thickness: 6mm; Weight: 2.8lb (Approx). Longer and wider than regular yoga mats, ideal almost for everyone. Velcro strap and Carrying strap included. Specialized Yoga Brand: Being a professional yoga product manufacturer for over 10 years, we have been and still continuing to source our planet for the best materials to guarantee our customer total satisfaction. Please visit Heathyoga Amazon store for more product offerings.