United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Under Armour
Heatgear High Waisted Leggings
$45.00$28.45
87% Polyester, 13% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down Material wicks sweat & dries really fast 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit High-rise waist for optimal coverage & support Super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit. High-rise waist for optimal coverage & support. Inseam: 28.5".