Under Armour

Heatgear Armour High Waisted Leggings

$45.00 $31.50

Buy Now Review It

84% Polyester,16% Elastane Imported Super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down Material wicks sweat & dries really fast 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit High-rise waist for optimal coverage & support Super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit. High-rise waist for optimal coverage & support. Inseam: 28.5".