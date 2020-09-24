Sunbeam

Heated Mattress Pad

$69.45 $58.18

polyester WARM AND SOOTHING: This soft Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad features dual side controllers, each with 10 heat settings to help soothe neck, shoulder, back, legs, and more while you get a restful night's sleep EASY TO USE: The EasySet Pro Controller gives you control over heat levels, while dual-sided ThermoFine technology assures heat consistency by auto-adjusting throughout the night PEACE OF MIND: The 10-hour auto-off function shuts off the heat on a timer so you can rest without worry HIGH-QUALITY DESIGN: Made of 100% polyester, fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep; machine washable and dryer safe; imported 5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Mattress is durable for years of use