Support Wearing Shoes: Our heated floor mat has super heating performance, once it starts to work, it will generate enough heat. You can use it without taking off your shoes to keep your feet warm and comfortable. Ten Gears Temperature Control: We set the remote control on the heated floor mat, which has 10 temperature switches and you just need to put your foot on it and press the button to adjust the temperature. Our products have been upgraded to add thermal protection. When the overheat protection device senses that the temperature reaches 85°C/185°F, the product will automatically stop heating. Safer to use. Timing Function: We have specially designed 3 timing gears (1h, 6h, 12h), which can satisfy the situation that you are not convenient to control the switch when taking a nap or working. High-quality Material: The surface material of the heated floor mat is floor leather. The bottom of the mat is made of rubber insulation material and anti-slip particle design, which can effectively prevent the downward transfer of heat and prevent the product from sliding at will when using. Easy to Fold: The size of the electric foot floor heating pad is 19.7" × 21.7", which is small and easy to carry. When you are not using it, you can easily fold it up without taking up storage space. Do you get cold feet easily in winter? Do you want to relax your feet with warmth? Then you must need our electric foot floor heating pad! Features: 1.No need to take off your shoes, you can wear any style of shoes to enjoy the warmth on the floor mat. 2.We have set up 10 temperature gears and 3 timing gears (1h 6h 12h), which can meet your dual needs for temperature and time. 3.The floor mat is easy to carry and can be folded, you can use it at home or in the office. 4.When the overheat protection device senses that the temperature reaches 85°C/185°F, the product will automatically stop heating. Specification: - Quantity: 1. - Material: Floor leather and rubber insulation material. - Size: 19.7" × 21.7" Tip: Please avoid using the high temperature option for a long time to avoid overheating of the product.