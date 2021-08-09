Chella

Heated Eyelash Curler

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Hello Lashy Lady. Here's a real eye opener for the girl who would love to have the curl but has had it up to here with the crimping, pinching, and breaking of traditional hinged eyelash curlers. Now you can warm your way up to lashes that really get noticed. Contains- One heated lash curler and AAA battery Long lasting curl Easy to travel Designed to be used after mascara application, this curler gently warms lashes to deliver long-lasting curl Simply switch on the curler (green light illuminates) and let it heat up for 20 seconds For top lashes, place the heated comb under the lash line and carefully lift and hold lashes against the eyelid for up to ten seconds Repeat up to three times or until you achieve the look you like After switching off the curler, let the device cool for 30 seconds and clean by gently wiping with a moist cloth when necessary This sleek, safe and gentle heating wand delivers maximum curl where you want it without damaging your eyelashes This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Imported Web ID: 7773223