Lovehoney

Heat Wave Warming Rechargeable G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

$89.99 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Looking for a vibe with a warm disposition? Look no further than this bunny beauty. Blessed with two powerful motors, it stimulates your G-spot and clitoris simultaneously. Plus, it warms up to a balmy 42 degrees, to give you a real-feel sensation. This ravishing rabbit features 3 powerful vibration speeds and 6 distinct patterns, allowing you to tailor your play. While the G-spot-seeking shaft sees to your internal hot spots, the curved clitoral stimulator brings your clitoris into the party, putting you on your way to achieving the elusive blended orgasm. To make things even more exciting, the shaft gently warms to a lovely 42 degrees, providing that fantastic realistic experience and keeping you warm on chilly nights in. The vibe is also 100% waterproof, perfect for aquatic adventures. Always use your rabbit with plenty of water-based lubricant for best results.