U-Taste

Heat-resistant Premium Silicone Spatula Set

[WE DON'T INVENT, BUT WE KEEP UPGRADING!] We are a professional kitchenware producer who have been focused on customer experience. In order to offer better and eco-friendly kitchenware, U-Taste collects customer reviews of all similar products on Amazon. And then upgrade the products based on the data of the bad evaluation with the aim to provide customers with more perfect kitchenware products. [HIGH HEAT RESISTANT SILICONE WITHOUT MELTING & ODOR] You may have bought inferior silicone which will melt in a hot pot, has a strong smell, easy crack and absorb odor, as 17.59% reviews reflect. U-Taste upgraded the material to BPA FREE premium silicone - the same material as baby nipple, which is more durable and heat resistant (up to 600°F) than the basic one. No more degradation/cracking in high heat situations and do not absorb odor! [SEAMLESS ONE-PIECE DESIGN FOR QUICK & EASY CLEANING] You may be troubled by clunky removable spatula(made up by two separable pieces) for crub or food being stuck in the crevices (difficult to clean up and unhygienic) as 40.67% reviews have complained. Now, you can have a try of this set: seamless design, no worries of cracking or cevices, dishwasher safe as 7.05% reviews want, making cleaning easy peasy. [PERFECT BALANCE OF FLEXIBILITY & STIFFNESS] You may be sick of silicone either too stiff or too soft as 21.95% reviews have suffered. Thus, we have enhanced the thickness while maintaining a good balance between its stiffness and flex. You shall find that they are stiff enough to bear strong pressure and soft enough to reach every side of the bowl. Non stick design is safe for your pans or pots. [WIDELY USED IN COOKING BAKING MIXING]This 4-in-1 set includes a 9.44" jar spatula, a 10.62" spoon spatula, a 10.62" large spatula and a 8.11" mini spatula. The silky smooth and non-slip grip are designed for your convenience (3.29% reviews like it). Perfect for mixing, scooping and scraping. 5 vibrant colors for choice to match your cookware and appliances as 9.16% reviews need.