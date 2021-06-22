Arvazallia

Heat Protectant Plus With Argan Oil

Professional Grade Heat Protectant that shields and protects your hair from damage caused by flat irons , curling irons, hair dryers , and other heat styling and drying tools Utilizes an Advanced Lightweight Two Layer Protection Technology that penetrates your hair follicles to repair existing hair damage while also preventing breakage and split ends Argan Oil infused formulation Moisturizes, Conditions, and Transforms the texture of your hair leaving it with a Soft, Silky, and Smooth finish with a lasting Glimmering Shine Contains highly effective Anti frizz and detangling agents to help eliminate frizz and improve the flexibility and manageability of your hair. Effective on all hair types including natural hair, permed hair, wigs , and extensions Formulated with the Arvazallia signature fragrance it leaves your hair refreshed and smelling amazing. Specially formulated to work together with other Arvazallia Professional Series Hair Treatments including the Premium Argan Oil Hair Treatment , Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask , Fortifying Protein Hair Mask, Advanced Hair Repair System, Ultra Curl Defining Cream and the Advanced Color Care System Arvazallia Heat Protectant Plus with Argan Oil is a professional grade heat protection spray and thermal protector that is formulated with an advanced lightweight two layer protection technology that shields your hair from heat damage and provides maximum protection from damage caused by flat irons, curling irons, hair dryers, and other heat styling and drying tools. It penetrates the follicles of your hair to repair existing damage while also preventing breakage and split ends. Infused with the highest quality cosmetic grade Argan Oil it also moisturizes, conditions, and transforms the texture of your hair leaving it with a soft, silky, and smooth finish with a lasting glimmering shine. Containing highly effective anti-frizz and detangling agents it also helps to eliminate frizz and improve the flexibility and manageability of your hair. It is effective for use on all hair types including natural hair, permed hair, curly hair, wigs, and extensions. Formulated with the Arvazallia Signature Fragrance it will also leave your hair refreshed and smelling Amazing!