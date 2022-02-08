FTD

Hearts On Your Sleeve Bouquet

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At FTD

Hearts on Your Sleeve Bouquet This bouquet knows how to show love with its deep purples and softer pinks. You can certainly expect it to make someone who’s out of the ordinary blush. Made of classic roses in various romantic tones, Hearts on Your Sleeve is a bold way to tell that special person how much you adore them. Details The deluxe bouquet is 19in h x 22in w This bouquet comes with floral food and care instructions, packed carefully within a gift box. As soon as you take your bouquet out of the box, trim the stems at an angle and place them in room temperature water with flower food. For long-lasting blooms, trim the stems and replace the water daily. Bloom Details Rose Fresh & Safe Delivery The health and safety of our customers, florists and growers is top priority. During this time, we will not require a signature for delivery. All orders will no longer be hand delivered, but be left at the front door with no contact and (as always) ready to delight. Our Guarantee Our experts ensure your bouquets are fresh and will last at least 7 days. Designed To Delight We have a simple goal – delight our customers with flowers that are high quality, fresh, and beautiful. While we may occasionally need to substitute for color or flower variety, we promise that the blooms you receive will be fresh and wow you or your gift recipient. ITEM: #PMRBD