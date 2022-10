Urban Outfitters

Heartbreaker Rimless Square Sunglasses

$18.00 $9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68481225; Color Code: 066 Rimless squared sunglasses featuring a cutout heart at the metal temples. With UV protection, light tint, coated arms and adjustable nose pieces, they provide comfortable all-day wear. Content + Care - Copper, polycarbonate - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Temple: 136mm - Lens: 57mm - Bridge: 29mm