Rob Sheffield

Heartbreak Is The National Anthem: A Celebration Of Taylor Swift’s Musical Journey, Cultural Impact, And Reinvention Of Pop Music For Swifties By A Swiftie

$27.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

Papier mache handbag constructed lovingly by hand with embedded drawstring inner pouch made using regenerated brown floral lace. The papier mache has been hand dyed using butterfly pea flower tea to give a soft and chalky grey blue tone. Vintage mixed hardware is used as drawstring ends and as good luck charms. This bag features multiple absurdist wall niche-like outer pockets, ideal for carrying coins, pebbles or small treasures. Will comfortably fit a phone, wallet, keys, lipstick and earphones. Made in Australia from papier mache and regenerated deadstock polyester. Papier Mache has been constructed around a fabric inner structure and is extremely strong, it should be treated like suede. Excessive moisture should be avoided, however it will happily survive light rain and general encounters with liquid. If the bag gets wet, stop using and let it dry out completely in a warm dry area. With this in mind, spot cleaning with a damp cloth is fine as long as drying time is allowed for. Each papier mache handbag is made in house to order , please allow 6 weeks for delivery.