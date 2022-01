Madewell

Heartbreak Friendship Necklace Set

$38.00 $14.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care With this grown-up version of a classic friendship necklace set, you can keep both layering-friendly halves for yourself or give one to your bestie. Set of two necklaces Necklace one: 16" length; 3" extender; necklace two: 17" length; 3" extender 1/2" pendant drop Lobster clasp closure Goldtone plate/cubic zirconia Imported Item #5757136