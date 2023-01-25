Chillhouse

Heart Strings Chill Tips Press-on Nails

$18.00

A modern press-on nail from the authority in modern self-care. Chill Tips are salon-quality nail art that you can do in your home, with no mess, no wait time, and no smudges so you have more me-time. Made with high-quality materials that are comfortable and fully customizable to your nail, using included tools, yet feel no heavier on nails than a classic gel mani. The Details Includes: 24 nails, dual-sided buffer and file, cuticle stick, non-toxic & non-damaging nail glue Reusable Easy application Vegan & cruelty-free This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. CLLH-WU17 Manufacturer Style No. 860007643705 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Begin with bare nails. Treat nails with buffer to increase wear time and press cuticles back to desired shape. Select press-on for each finger, ensuring the shape and size align with natural nail. Use file, buffer and cuticle stick to prep if necessary Apply a light layer of non-toxic glue to back of the Chill Tip. Apply a generous amount of non-toxic glue to your natural nail. Wait 3 seconds for glue to activate Press and hold Chill Tip to natural nail for at least 30 seconds, ensuring equal pressure is applied to the entire nail. Perfect the shape and feel using the file