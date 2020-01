ban.do

Heart-shaped Inflatable Pool

$85.00 $54.99

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

Who said kiddie pools are just for kids? This inflatable heart-shaped pool is made of heavyweight vinyl, fills up to 12 gallons, and can fit 2-3 adults comfortably. We haven’t tested this yet, but we bet you could even fill it with ice to make a giant cooler for the drinks at your next party!