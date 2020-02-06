Vonty

Heart-shaped 4-compartment Portable Pill Box

$7.69

Buy Now Review It

Material: Our pill organizers are made of food grade plastic, safe for medical use. Unique Heart Shape & Rotary Design: This pill case is designed in pretty cute heart shape, you can rotate the "half of heart" to change it into a oval shape. Safe and Convenient to Use: Each of the 4 compartments has separate push button lids for easy pill removal. Daily Pill Organizer & Reminder: Pill Box has 4 separate compartments to hold the pills or tablets for each day. It helps to keep track of medicine you take at different times of the day. Multipurpose: Not also for a Pill Case, but also can be used for storing little things, like small earrings and so on. Unique Heart Shape & Rotary Design -- This pill case is designed in pretty cute heart shape, you can rotate the ¡°half of heart¡± to change it into a oval shape. Daily Pill Organizer & Reminder -- Pill Box has 4 separate compartments to hold the pills or tablets for each day. -- It helps to keep track of medicine you take at different times of the day. Product Specification Product Name: Heart Shape Pill Case Material: Plastic Size (L*W*H): 7.5 x 7.5 x 2.5cm/ 2.95 x 2.95 x 1" Package Content: 1 x Pill Box Package weight: 30g