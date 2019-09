Le Specs

Heart On Cat-eye Glasses

£109.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

The Heart On cat-eye glasses are Le Specs' fresh, exuberant reinvention of a retro silhouette. This iteration comes in a striking bright white, with pale, translucent temple tips. Wear them with a bright cobalt-blue turtleneck for a bold, 1950s-inspired look.