Heart Of Marigold Black Wrap Maxi Dress

Lulus Exclusive! Win them over every time with the Lulus Heart of Marigold Black Wrap Maxi Dress! Breezy woven rayon drapes into a sultry surplice bodice, framed by fluttering short sleeves. Wrapping maxi skirt secures via two adjustable ties at the waist. Lined. Shell: 100% Rayon. Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Iron Low Heat. Imported. Style 539432