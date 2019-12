The Body Shop

Heart-meltingly Sweet Mango Festive Picks

Give every body care routine a refreshingly fruity twist with our heart-meltingly sweet festive picks gift box. Gently exfoliate with the Body scrub. Lather up with the exotic, cleansing shower gel or soap and body buffing bath lily. Moisturize with the richly textured body butter. The seriously sweet essentials in our shower and Bath Gift Set are all enriched with Community Trade mango Seed oil from India.