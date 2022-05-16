Kaja

Heart Melter Lip Gloss Stick

A heart-shaped gloss stick that combines nourishing lip oils for a rich, melt-on formula that delivers high-shine, conditioning color.Highlighted Ingredients: - Argan Oil: Soothes and softens lips.- Plum Seed Oil: Soothes and softens lips. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates.What Else You Need to Know: Enjoy a hint of color, the shine of a gloss, and the nourishing benefits of a balm, all-in-one. Infused with vitamin-rich argan and plum seed oils, this non-sticky formula melts upon application, leaving lips moisturized with a high-shine finish. The heart-shaped applicator fits in the Cupids bow for effortless application. Dispense the perfect amount every timeclick twice for best application results.