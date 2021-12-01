United States
Pamela Love
Heart In Hand Pendant
$650.00
At Pamela Love
Revisiting one of the motifs from our first collection, the heart it hand is symbolic of charity given from the heart. This delicate, nostalgic piece features a carefully hand-carved open hand, accented by a deep red heart-shaped ruby. Crafted in recycled 14k yellow gold, the charm hangs from a delicate chain and beautifully sits on the collarbone. Ideal to be worn individually and never taken off, or layered with other necklaces to create a personal combination.