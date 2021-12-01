Pamela Love

Heart In Hand Pendant

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pamela Love

Revisiting one of the motifs from our first collection, the heart it hand is symbolic of charity given from the heart. This delicate, nostalgic piece features a carefully hand-carved open hand, accented by a deep red heart-shaped ruby. Crafted in recycled 14k yellow gold, the charm hangs from a delicate chain and beautifully sits on the collarbone. Ideal to be worn individually and never taken off, or layered with other necklaces to create a personal combination.