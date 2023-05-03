United States
CLED
Heart Frame Toggle Necklace
$250.00$200.00
At CLED
It’s all about charms in various forms, inspired by our earth and surroundings. From glass to metal dangles, fun shapes of charms are presented in this new collection. • Sold individually • Materials: Sterling Silver or 24K Gold Vermeil • Length 16 in | 40 cm • Pendant 0.7 in | 2 cm • Upcycled Eco Gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles • Handmade in Los Angeles • Please allow 1-2 weeks for shipping as all pieces are made to order Please note each piece is individually handmade so size and color may slightly vary from the featured images.