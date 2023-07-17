Aqua x Barbie

Heart Crystal Mini Crossbody

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

Best collab ever! An exclusive collection inspired by summer's most anticipated blockbuster. Removable crossbody chain strap, 24" drop Dimensions: 6.8"W x 2"D x 6"H Snap closure Crystal fringe embellishment Lined This item is part of our 100% Bloomingdale's collection, featuring exclusive pieces you won't find anywhere else. Acrylic rhinestones; lining: polyester Imported Shop the full Barbie the Movie x AQUA collab here. Web ID: 4789297