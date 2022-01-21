HoodooCrystals

Heart Chakra 4 Piece Crystal Box Set

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Perfect combination of stones for healing, reflection and growth of the Heart Chakra. The Valentine’s Day 4 Piece Sweetheart Crystal Box Set includes: 1 Selenite Heart: Cleansing, Clarity, and Reflection to help us move on. 1 Red Brecciated Jasper Tumble: To Amplify Love and Passion 1 Flower Agate Tumble: Nurturing, Feminine Energy 1 Pink Opal Square Tumble: Growth and Continued Blossoming of Affection. Note: this is a created out of love and each stone is intuitively picked for the box. No substitute or change request please.