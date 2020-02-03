LiveMusic!

Hearsafe High Fidelity Ear Plugs For Musicians

$28.95

Buy Now Review It

AMAZING HEARING PROTECTION, SAFEGUARD YOUR EAR against loud sounds or noises that can leave a lasting damage to your hearing like tinnitus & noise induced hearing loss 100% POSITIVE SELLER FEEDBACK, SATISFACTION GUARANTEED, beware of cheaper generic earplugs that might be lacking in efficacy, trust our 500+ positive reviews and counting PROFESSIONALLY RETAIN MUSIC, VOICE & CONVERSATION volume through 2 unique sets of earplugs with variable protection attenuation filters that do not muffle the sound like foam earplugs PERFECTLY FITS THE EAR CANAL with precise triple flange design and cone shaped earplugs tip to fit a range of ear sizes and to ensure a great and lasting seal for your specific needs NATURAL SOFT SILICONE MATERIAL THAT IS HYPOALLERGENIC & NON-TOXIC for better comfort and prolong usage, does not cause itch or allergic reactions like other plastic or PVC materials