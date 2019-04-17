Neutrogena

Healthy Skin Primer Broad Spectrum Spf 15

$7.02

At Walmart

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Primer helps even and brightens skin. This silky, lightweight makeup contains optical modifiers that help minimize the look of imperfections all day long. It is formulated with Natural Soy, a proven tone-correcting ingredient, that helps improve the look of skin over time. This primer helps prolong makeup wear while helping skin look more even for up to 8 hours. This Broad Spectrum SPF 15 formula with an Exclusive Antioxidant Blend evens the look of skin all day with or without makeup while helping to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays. This tone-correcting primer helps makeup apply more smoothly and last longer and can be worn alone or under foundation.