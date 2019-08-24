Neutrogena

Healthy Skin® Prep + Correct Primer

It’s Prime Time Silky and lightweight, our color-correcting makeup primers are designed to instantly even skin tone and minimize the look of imperfections. Infused with seaweed extract, this non-greasy formula leaves skin feeling smooth and soft. These primers won’t settle into fine lines, so makeup glides on easier and lasts longer. Available in 3 formulas: green for Redness Correcting, peach for Tone Correcting and purple for Brightening. Evens skin tone & refreshes dull-looking skin Extends the life of makeup Formulated with seaweed extract Can be applied under makeup or worn alone Color-Correcting 101 Prep + Correct primers can be used all over the face to prime skin or applied to targeted areas to color correct. Use green to cancel out redness, purple to brighten and peach to minimize the look of dark spots and discolorations On clean, moisturized skin, gently dab a thin layer of primer with your ring finger. If applying makeup, gently press (but don’t blend) your concealer or foundation over color-corrected areas with a makeup sponge for a flawless finish. HOW TO COLOR CORRECT “Prep and correct primers are great tools for perfecting and smoothing textured skin and pores.” — Amy Oresman, Celebrity Makeup Artist The Look Apply all over the face or to targeted areas to prep the skin for flawless makeup application. The Science Made with seaweed extract, these gentle formulas refresh dull-looking skin. The Shades Try any of our 3 skin-loving solutions: green to cancel out redness, peach to reduce dark spots and purple to brighten dull skin. The Results Color-correcting primers even skin tone and blur imperfections for a visibly smooth complexion. Prep + Correct Primer Redness Correcting: Green color-corrects red areas. Tone Correcting: Peach reduces the look of dark spots & discoloration. Brightening: Purple instantly brightens.