This is a great massage oil for the scalp. You could also use this oil as a pre-shampoo hot oil treatment. It’s non-greasy but very nourishing. It helps to soothe and conditions the scalp. It’s an unique blend of exquisite oils. This oil blend works great on all hair types. This oil is also great for sealing in moisture on hair ends! On dry hair apply 15-20 drops of oil to the scalp and gently massage using circular movements with the pads of your fingertips or with the fleshy part of the palm just above your wrists. For extremely dry hair, add oil to the ends of the hair. Wrap hair in a warm towel for 20 minutes. Wash hair if you desire or you can leave the oil in for added moisture. Key Ingredients: Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Babassu Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Acai Pulp Oil, Grape Seed Oil,Rosehip Oil, Rosemary Oil, Monoi de Tahiti Oil, Litsea cubeba oil