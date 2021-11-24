Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Buy Black
Beauty
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set-$81 Value
$49.00
$39.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
That it is: A four-piece kit of Briogeo's most-loved essentials strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future breakage.
Need a few alternatives?
UninhibitedQueen
Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil, Now 8 Ounces, With Leak Proof Bottles
BUY
$23.50
Etsy
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
More from Briogeo
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set
BUY
$49.00
Ulta Beauty
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Exfoliating Shampoo
BUY
C$42.00
Sephora
Briogeo
Repair + Hydrate Mini Hair Mask Travel Duo
BUY
$20.00
Ulta Beauty
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
BUY
£17.20
£21.50
Cult Beauty
More from Beauty
UninhibitedQueen
Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil, Now 8 Ounces, With Leak Proof Bottles
BUY
$23.50
Etsy
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted