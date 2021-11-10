Briogeo

The Healthy Hair Wonders Set is a scientifically proven hair care set containing Briogeo's most-loved essentials, all powered by proprietary NOVA Complex to strengthen, nourish, and smooth for healthy-looking hair. Clinical Results Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is scientifically proven to decrease hair breakage after two uses Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Hair Mask is scientifically proven to boost moisture for softer, smoother, and more manageable hair after two uses Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil repairs up to 88% of damage after 2 uses* *In a third-party clinical trial testing 50 damaged, split end human hair fibers Includes Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask (8.0 oz) Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray (5.0 oz) Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Mask (2.0 oz) Don't Despair, Repair! Strenghtening Treatment Oil Deluxe Sample (0.2 oz)